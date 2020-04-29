Frontline (FRO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.49, changing hands as low as $9.35 per share. Frontline Ltd shares are currently trading off about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.085 per share, with $13.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.49.

