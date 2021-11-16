Frontline (FRO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Frontline Ltd (Symbol: FRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.98, changing hands as low as $7.68 per share. Frontline Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.725 per share, with $9.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.