Frontline (FRO) Price Target Increased by 6.10% to 29.58

The average one-year price target for Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has been revised to 29.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.10% from the prior estimate of 27.88 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.23% from the latest reported closing price of 22.89 / share.

Frontline Declares $0.30 Dividend

On November 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on December 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $22.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.33%, the lowest has been 3.10%, and the highest has been 50.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 13.69 (n=114).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.23%, an increase of 25.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.76% to 54,394K shares. The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 10,634K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,565K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 5,361K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,449K shares, representing a decrease of 20.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 4,061K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 3,551K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,534K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,185K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares, representing a decrease of 29.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 51.29% over the last quarter.

Frontline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Frontline Ltd. is the fourth largest oil tanker shipping company, based in Hamilton, Bermuda and controlled by John Fredriksen. Its primary business is transporting crude oil.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.