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FRO

Frontline (FRO) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 38.25

March 27, 2026 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has been revised to $38.25 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from the latest reported closing price of $33.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.11%, an increase of 39.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.73% to 48,373K shares. FRO / Frontline plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 12,053K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,711K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,114K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 2,751.54% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,511K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 9.63% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,411K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 78.97% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,396K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing a decrease of 60.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 40.42% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Frontline plc-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Frontline plc-> See our take on Frontline plc Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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