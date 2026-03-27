Frontline (FRO) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 38.25

The average one-year price target for Frontline (NYSE:FRO) has been revised to $38.25 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from the latest reported closing price of $33.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontline. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRO is 0.11%, an increase of 39.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.73% to 48,373K shares. The put/call ratio of FRO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 12,053K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,711K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,114K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 96.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 2,751.54% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,511K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares , representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 9.63% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,411K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares , representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 78.97% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,396K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares , representing a decrease of 60.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRO by 40.42% over the last quarter.

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