Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) ended the recent trading session at $22.19, demonstrating a +1.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Frontline in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.46, signifying a 24.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $250.3 million, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating changes of +72.15% and +49.26%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.06% upward. Frontline currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Frontline is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.12.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

