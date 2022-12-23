Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 10.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Frontline as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5750%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $379.96 million, up 277.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $888 million, which would represent changes of +657.14% and +148.96%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.34% higher. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Frontline currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.89, which means Frontline is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

