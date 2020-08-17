Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed at $8.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 13.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 15.24% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

FRO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 4800% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $315.29 million, up 206.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion, which would represent changes of +40.24% and +109.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FRO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50.64% lower within the past month. FRO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note FRO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.5, so we one might conclude that FRO is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

