Frontline (FRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Frontline (FRO) closed at $11.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 14.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.

Frontline will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, up 5750% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $379.96 million, up 277.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Frontline is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Frontline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.79.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.