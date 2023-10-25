Frontline (FRO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Frontline (FRO) ending at $21.55, denoting a +0.47% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 16.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Frontline in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.45, reflecting a 21.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $250.3 million, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, indicating changes of +68.99% and +45.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. At present, Frontline boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Frontline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.38.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.