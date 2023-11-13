Frontline (FRO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Frontline (FRO) closed the latest trading day at $21.61, indicating a +0.75% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Shares of the shipping company have appreciated by 4.08% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Frontline in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 24.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $250.3 million, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +72.15% and +49.26%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Frontline. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.26% higher. Right now, Frontline possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Frontline has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.11 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Frontline PLC (FRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

