Frontline CEO Robert Hvide Macleod On Crude Tanker Markets (Podcast)

On January 14th, Value Investor's Edge Live hosted Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO of Frontline (FRO), to discuss the crude tanker markets and their balance strategy to IMO 2020. Frontline is one of the largest tanker operators in the world and is backed by shipping legend John Fredriksen. FRO is set to pay large dividends in this market and they have maintained a premium valuation ahead of peers. Robert discusses the various tanker segments and his overall viewpoints and areas of focus into the new year.

0:50 minute mark - Start of discussion: How is IMO 2020 impacting tankers? Any surprises?

3:00 - What is your current scrubber uptake status? Global fleet percentage?

4:30 - What is the current spread dynamic? Any plans to expand scrubbers?

7:15 - Will the time charter markets follow the strength in the spot markets?

10:00 - What is driving Suezmax strength and Aframax strength?

13:45 - Will eco-vessels improve your TCE results? How much?

14:45 - Confirm fleet splits of scrubber installations?

15:45 - Any broad market concerns for tankers? Why are stocks stalling?

17:30 - What are your capital allocation priorities besides the dividend?

19:15 - FRO trades at a premium, why is that a potential benefit?

22:00 - What is your target leverage? Planned split between spot and TC?

25:45 - Why is LR2 weak compared to the strong Aframax market?

28:00 - What are some of the key risks and uncertainties in the market?

31:00 - If placing a newbuild order, what type of design? LNG? Scrubber?

34:00 - How long are yards backed up with scrubber conversion work?

35:15 - Any potential for consolidation in the tanker sector? Frontline's role?

36:00 - How many ships are laid up for COSCO sanctions? Potential impact?

40:00 - What is the market missing right now?

