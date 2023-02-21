Frontier's All-You-Can-Fly Summer Travel Pass Costs Only $399

Summer will be here before you know it. If you have a lot of summer vacation time and are looking for an affordable way to travel more, you're in luck. Frontier Airlines recently introduced an unlimited summer flight pass for $399. At this low price, you can plan memorable adventures while sticking to your budget. Here's what you need to know about this deal.

Introducing the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass

Frontier has been promoting its 12-month GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly pass, which costs $1,299 per year. With this pass, travelers can enjoy unlimited flights from May 2, 2023, to May 2, 2024. The airline has recently introduced another version of this pass for summertime travel.

The GoWild! Summer Pass is valid from May 2, 2023 to September 30, 2023 and is being sold at an introductory price of $399. Frontier lists the retail price as $999. Passholders can book unlimited domestic and international flights. This pass has some restrictions and blackout dates, but it could be a good option if you want to travel while working on personal finance goals.

More details about Frontier's unlimited summer flight pass

If you're interested in buying a GoWild! Summer Pass, it's a good idea to review the restrictions before spending your hard-earned money.

The pass is valid from May 2, 2023, through September 30, 2023.

Domestic flights can be booked and confirmed one day before departure.

International flights can be booked and confirmed ten days before departure.

You can use your pass to book any destination that Frontier serves.

Flights booked don't include add-ons like bags or seat selection.

You can't fly on blackout dates, which are outlined on Frontier's website.

A fare charge of $0.01 will be charged for each segment booked.

You're responsible for paying taxes and fees at the time of booking.

The pass is non-transferable.

Flights and seats are subject to availability.

Flights made with this pass won't earn miles or qualify for status.

Your pass will automatically renew unless you cancel it.

Fliers should expect a no-frills travel experience

An important thing to know is Frontier is a very basic airline. It charges fees for extras like seat selection, carry-on bags, and checked bags. However, you can bring a small personal item on board for free. This may be your go-to airline if you're simply looking for a cheap way to get to your next destination, but do keep your expectations in check.

Who will benefit from this unlimited flight pass?

This unlimited summer flight pass could be a good fit for anyone who wants to travel frequently this summer. It may be more worthwhile if you get a lot of vacation time or have a more flexible schedule. College students, teachers, and freelancers may find this to be a valuable deal.

This pass isn't for you if you're a planner who likes to book your flights well in advance. With the GoWild! Summer Pass, you can book domestic flights the day before departure and international flights ten days before departure, which doesn't allow much time for planning. This pass is best for people who are comfortable booking flights at the last moment.

Travel doesn't have to be expensive

If you're on a limited budget but still want to see the world, there are ways to travel without spending a fortune. Flying with low-cost carriers like Frontier is one way to save money. When booking your travel plans, consider using a rewards credit card to earn rewards on your spending. Take a look at our list of the best travel credit cards to find the right card for you.

