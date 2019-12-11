Frontier Unveils Call Authentication Technology With Neustar

In a bid to eradicate the growing risk of spoofed calls, Frontier Communications Corporation FTR recently collaborated with Neustar, a leading tech company. Following the partnership, the subscribers are likely to detect accurate caller information and identify and mitigate unethical robocalls as well as caller ID spoofing by leveraging the SHAKEN/STIR authentication standard.



SHAKEN/STIR are acronyms for Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs and the Secure Telephone Identity Revisited standards. Notably, this Federal Communications Commission (FCC) mandated technology provides the best available information, making it easier for telephone companies and consumers to decide which calls are to be received or blocked.



The technology also makes it easier to trace a call to its source. STIR/SHAKEN standards create a secure framework to assure that the caller ID is accurate.



Call Authentication Technology: A One-Stop Solution



Being one of the first telecom companies to conform to the Anti-Robocall Principles, Frontier has unveiled the deployment of two avant-garde call authentication technology in association with Neustar — Neustar Certified Caller and Neustar Robocall Mitigation.



In compliance with the latest SHAKEN/STIR authentication norm, the Neustar Certified Caller is a one-stop solution to validate caller telephone identity by protecting the privacy of customers from phone scams. It adds a digital certificate by marking the caller IDs as legitimate before reaching the ultimate consumers, bolstering enterprise to consumer communication.



The Neustar Robocall Mitigation is an algorithmic technology. It incorporates the combination of behavioral analytics and caller legitimacy to accurately identify illegal robocalls and call scammers by showing a probable spam warning on the customer’s caller ID.



Existing Scenario



With almost 3 billion robocalls each month, unsolicited robocalls rank among the top complaints to the FCC. Given the major apprehension surrounding this issue, Frontier remains committed to implement the latest call blocking technology to trace the origin of illegal spoofed calls with the help of effective risk management and security solutions, delivering trusted call solutions to the consumers. This, in turn, reduces the operational costs with an increased resilience against network disruptions and cyber-attacks.



The FCC has proposed a couple of measures to end the menace of unsolicited calls. These include creation of a national database of disconnected phone numbers that are reassigned to other users to avoid dialing the wrong customers repeatedly. This has enabled the telecom service providers to block and filter text messages identified as spam. It has also demanded a digital validation by carriers to curb this pestering issue.



Apart from Frontier, major telecom companies like AT&T Inc. T, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, TELUS Corporation TU, Comcast, T-Mobile and Ribbon have already taken necessary steps to prevent customers from receiving spurious calls.



Conclusion



Frontier is currently focused on generating additional revenues through customer retention, market share gain, new product launches and broadband expansion by bringing about productivity and customer-oriented enhancements. It has been expanding its fiber-based broadband footprint to cater to the needs of small and medium businesses with attractive plans. Sustainable broadband subscriber growth supported by strong network expansion and improved pricing structure remains key growth drivers.



The company topped earnings estimates thrice in the trailing four quarters, delivering average positive surprise of 116.6%. The stock has lost 41.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 29.1% in the past three months.





