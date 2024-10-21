News & Insights

Stocks

Frontier Services Group Unveils Board and Committee Roles

October 21, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontier Services Group (HK:0500) has released an update.

Frontier Services Group Limited has announced its board of directors and their roles, highlighting a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. This diverse leadership team is involved in key committees like audit, nomination, and remuneration, indicating a robust governance structure. Investors might find this composition crucial as it reflects the company’s strategic direction and oversight.

For further insights into HK:0500 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVNHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.