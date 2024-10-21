Frontier Services Group Announces Director Resignation

Frontier Services Group (HK:0500) has released an update.

Frontier Services Group has announced the resignation of Dr. Chan Wing Mui Helen from her role as an independent non-executive director, effective October 21, 2024, as she plans to focus on other business engagements. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions, while Dr. Chan confirmed no disagreements with the board or outstanding claims. This development might interest investors tracking leadership changes in publicly traded companies.

