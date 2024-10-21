News & Insights

Stocks

Frontier Services Group Announces Director Resignation

October 21, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontier Services Group (HK:0500) has released an update.

Frontier Services Group has announced the resignation of Dr. Chan Wing Mui Helen from her role as an independent non-executive director, effective October 21, 2024, as she plans to focus on other business engagements. The company expressed gratitude for her contributions, while Dr. Chan confirmed no disagreements with the board or outstanding claims. This development might interest investors tracking leadership changes in publicly traded companies.

For further insights into HK:0500 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVNHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.