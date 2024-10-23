Frontier Services Group Aims for Board Diversity Compliance

Frontier Services Group (HK:0500) has released an update.

Frontier Services Group Limited is actively seeking to diversify its board by appointing a female director following the resignation of Dr. Chan Wing Mui Helen. This move is in response to the company’s current non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s board diversity requirements. The company aims to fulfill this commitment by January 2025, ensuring adherence to the necessary listing rules.

