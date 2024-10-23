News & Insights

Stocks

Frontier Services Group Aims for Board Diversity Compliance

October 23, 2024 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontier Services Group (HK:0500) has released an update.

Frontier Services Group Limited is actively seeking to diversify its board by appointing a female director following the resignation of Dr. Chan Wing Mui Helen. This move is in response to the company’s current non-compliance with Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s board diversity requirements. The company aims to fulfill this commitment by January 2025, ensuring adherence to the necessary listing rules.

For further insights into HK:0500 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVNHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.