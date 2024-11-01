Frontier rises after ISS recommends abstain vote on Verizon deal

Shares of Frontier Communications (FYBR) moved higher after Bloomberg reported that ISS recommends the company’s investors abstain with regards to the Verizon (VZ) takeover vote. Frontier are up 1% to $35.97 in midday trading.
