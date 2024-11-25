News & Insights

Frontier Real Estate Extends Commitment Line for Stability

November 25, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8964) has released an update.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation has extended its commitment line agreement with Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. until December 2028, reinforcing its financial stability and readiness for future asset acquisitions and refinancing. This extension ensures a maximum unsecured loan amount of 2 billion yen, contributing to a total of 17.5 billion yen across multiple lenders.

