Frontier Real Estate Extends Commitment Line for Stability

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation has extended its commitment line agreement with Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. until December 2028, reinforcing its financial stability and readiness for future asset acquisitions and refinancing. This extension ensures a maximum unsecured loan amount of 2 billion yen, contributing to a total of 17.5 billion yen across multiple lenders.

