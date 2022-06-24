Commodities
Frontier raises offer to buy Spirit Airlines by $2 per share

Contributor
Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

June 24 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Friday that Frontier Group Holdings ULCC.O had raised its cash offer by $2 per share to buy the airline, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

