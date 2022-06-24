Frontier raises offer to buy Spirit Airlines by $2 per share

June 24 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N said on Friday that Frontier Group Holdings ULCC.O had raised its cash offer by $2 per share to buy the airline, according to a regulatory filing.

