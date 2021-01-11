Frontier Pharma, Baystone buy Serbian drugmaker Zdravlje

Corrects to show Actavis is a subsidiary of Teva

BELGRADE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Frontier Pharma and the Baystone investment group have acquired Serbian pharmaceuticals company Zdravlje Leskovac, its owner's Serbia-based business said in a statement on Monday.

The statement did not specify the price paid for the takeover of the drugmaker, which is owned by Actavis, a subsidiary of Israeli company Teva TEVA.TA.

Teva took control of Zdravlje Leskovac through its acquisition of Actavis in 2016.

"Our intention is to closely cooperate with Teva during this transition and to ... in time develop the (Zdravlje Leskovac) company," the statement said, citing Levent Selamoglu, Frontier Pharma's chairman.

Under the terms of the deal, the new owners pledged to preserve the existing workforce of around 500 in the Serbian factory for another two years, the statement said.

Last March Actavis said Teva planned to sell its Serbia-based factory located in the southern town of Leskovac by the end of 2020.

Zdravlje Leskovac produces an array of medicines including those for the treatment of heart and lung diseases and exports them to about 40 markets worldwide.

