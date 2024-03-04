News & Insights

Frontier Lithium, Mitsubishi form JV for Canadian lithium operations

March 4 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Frontier Lithium FL.V said on Monday it is forming a joint venture with Japanese trading house Mitsubishi 8058.T to help advance lithium mining and processing in Ontario.

Frontier aims to become a major supplier of the commodity, a key mineral used in batteries for electric vehicles, to the North American supply chain.

The partnership will help finance Frontier's PAK Lithium Project mine in Ontario and a planned lithium chemicals conversion facility, Frontier said.

As per the terms of the agreement signed last week, Mitsubishi would buy a 7.5% stake in the project for C$25 million ($18.44 million), with an option to increase it to 25%.

The PAK Lithium project encompasses about 27,000 hectares of land in Ontario, with two spodumene-bearing lithium deposits delineated since 2013. Spodumene concentrate is a type of lithium mineral ore.

