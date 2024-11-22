Frontier IP Reports Resilient Year with Strategic Gains

Frontier IP (GB:FIPP) has released an update.

Frontier IP Group plc has reported a resilient performance for the year ending June 2024, highlighting a significantly reduced pre-tax loss and a stable equity portfolio valued at £33.2 million. The company completed its exit from Exscientia, generating substantial cash proceeds, and made notable progress across its diverse portfolio, including successful funding rounds and commercial advancements. Despite challenging market conditions, Frontier IP’s strategic investments and management appointments position it to potentially realize value from its portfolio in the near future.

