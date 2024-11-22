Frontier IP Launches Retail Share Offer via PrimaryBid

Frontier IP (GB:FIPP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Frontier IP Group has launched a retail offer for new ordinary shares at 28 pence each through PrimaryBid, aiming to raise up to £1 million. The offer is accessible to both existing shareholders and new investors with a minimum subscription of £250, and will support the company’s working capital and portfolio companies. The offer is contingent on shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, with trading expected to begin on December 23, 2024.

For further insights into GB:FIPP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.