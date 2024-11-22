News & Insights

Frontier IP Launches Retail Share Offer via PrimaryBid

November 22, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Frontier IP (GB:FIPP) has released an update.

Frontier IP Group has launched a retail offer for new ordinary shares at 28 pence each through PrimaryBid, aiming to raise up to £1 million. The offer is accessible to both existing shareholders and new investors with a minimum subscription of £250, and will support the company’s working capital and portfolio companies. The offer is contingent on shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM, with trading expected to begin on December 23, 2024.

