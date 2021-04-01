Commodities

Frontier Group's shares open 2% lower in Nasdaq debut

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc opened 2% below their offer price on Thursday, after the low-cost carrier priced its initial public offering at the bottom end of the range.

The stock opened at $18.61, compared with the offer price of $19.

