Frontier Group's shares open 2% lower in Nasdaq debut

March 31 (Reuters) - Shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc ULCC.O opened 2% below their offer price on Thursday, after the low-cost carrier priced its initial public offering at the bottom end of the range.

The stock opened at $18.61, compared with the offer price of $19.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

