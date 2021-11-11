Frontier Group's Earnings Point to Value in the Stock

This may sound obvious, but in a world where growth is king, one of the hardest things for a young company to do in any industry is to turn a profit. Buying market share is easy and talking about growing it is even easier, but actually achieving growth while keeping costs in check in order to make money isn’t. That is why the earnings release yesterday from Frontier group is so significant. After one-time items they showed a loss of $0.11 versus an expected loss of $0.22, but strip out those items and the young, low-cost airline is operating at a profit, while still growing revenue at a significant rate. That, and the current pricing, makes the stock a buy.

When Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC), the parent company of Frontier Airlines, had their public offering back in April of this year, they must have thought they had got everything just about right. In the spring, the focus was on recovery from the pandemic, with Delta just another competing airline, rather than a mutant strain that would derail the recovery. It looked as if the ULCC IPO had been perfectly timed to coincide with an upswing in airlines generally. The pricing looked perfect too, with the market adding a small but respectable premium to the $19 offer price in the first couple of months of trading.

Then, in June, it all started to go wrong as the delta variant of Covid-19 surged and, somewhat counterintuitively, oil and therefore jet fuel prices started to climb at the same time. Add in the struggles of airlines, not alone among companies in general, when it came to staffing, and it is little wonder that stock in Frontier dropped back below its initial offering price, hitting a low of $13.71 in mid-July. After all, they didn’t have massive cash reserves, nor did they have the "too big to fail" aura that would allow them to go cap in hand to Washington for help beyond the CARES Act credits that were part of the write-off in Q3.

The picture now, however, is quite different. Despite the efforts of anti-vaxxers, vaccination rates are still increasing, and confidence in flying is growing as a result. For Frontier, focused on leisure travel, with Orlando being one of their main destinations, the vaccination of children could be an important catalyst too.

In addition, the rise in oil seems to have peaked, with futures contracts in backwardation, suggesting lower prices in the future. The Chinese have already shown themselves ready to dip into reserves when energy prices get too high and the political pressure on Joe Biden makes that a distinct possibility here too. The threat of that alone will keep oil in check for a while at least. Even if fuel costs remain high, Frontier can benefit from that as compared to competitors as they are the most fuel-efficient airline in America.

In its first seven months as a public company, Frontier has seen a resurgent pandemic, a countrywide labor shortage, and a jump in fuel costs. Despite all that, they have continued to grow revenue and actually started to make money. As a result of all the problems, though, ULCC is below its initial offering price even though the company is now bigger, stronger and a proven entity. That makes it a buy in my book, and I will be acting on that this morning.

* Disclaimer: As indicated, the author intends to buy ULCC this morning, so will probably be long the stock by the time you read this.

