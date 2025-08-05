Frontier Group (ULCC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) reported revenue of $929 million, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.31, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $933.63 million, representing a surprise of -0.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Available seat miles (ASMs) : 10.31 billion versus 10.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.31 billion versus 10.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 8.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.97 billion.

: 8.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.97 billion. Fuel cost per gallon : $2.36 compared to the $2.39 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.36 compared to the $2.39 average estimate based on three analysts. Total revenue per available seat mile (RASM) : 9.01 cents compared to the 9.21 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.01 cents compared to the 9.21 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Load Factor : 79.3% versus 78.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 79.3% versus 78.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) : 7.5 cents compared to the 7.54 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.5 cents compared to the 7.54 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted CASM : 9.73 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.8 cents.

: 9.73 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.8 cents. Average stage length : 942.00 Miles compared to the 927.48 Miles average estimate based on two analysts.

: 942.00 Miles compared to the 927.48 Miles average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted CASM + net interest : 9.68 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.68 cents.

: 9.68 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.68 cents. Operating revenues- Passenger : $898 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $917.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $898 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $917.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Operating revenues- Other: $31 million versus $22.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.8% change.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Frontier Group here>>>

Shares of Frontier Group have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.