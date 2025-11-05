Frontier Group (ULCC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) reported $886 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of -$0.34 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $903.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36, the EPS surprise was +5.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load Factor : 80.7% versus 79.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 80.7% versus 79.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 7.82 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.17 billion.

: 7.82 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.17 billion. Fuel cost per gallon : $2.54 versus $2.46 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.54 versus $2.46 estimated by three analysts on average. Total revenue per available seat mile (RASM) : 9.14 cents versus 9.48 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.14 cents versus 9.48 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 9.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.6 billion.

: 9.69 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.6 billion. Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) : 7.53 cents versus 8.02 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7.53 cents versus 8.02 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted CASM : 9.95 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.36 cents.

: 9.95 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.36 cents. Average stage length : 917.00 Miles versus 917.53 Miles estimated by two analysts on average.

: 917.00 Miles versus 917.53 Miles estimated by two analysts on average. Fuel gallons consumed : 92.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.96 million.

: 92.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91.96 million. Adjusted CASM + net interest : 9.94 cents compared to the 10.28 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.94 cents compared to the 10.28 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Operating revenues- Passenger : $854 million versus $886.1 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

: $854 million versus $886.1 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change. Operating revenues- Other: $32 million compared to the $27.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Frontier Group have returned -18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

