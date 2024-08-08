Frontier Group (ULCC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) reported revenue of $973 million, up 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available seat miles (ASMs) : 10.55 billion compared to the 10.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.55 billion compared to the 10.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 8.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.59 billion.

: 8.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.59 billion. Fuel cost per gallon : $2.84 versus $2.83 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.84 versus $2.83 estimated by three analysts on average. Load factor : 78.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 81.7%.

: 78.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 81.7%. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 9.21 cents compared to the 9.79 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.21 cents compared to the 9.79 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted CASM : 8.98 cents versus 9.54 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.98 cents versus 9.54 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted CASM + net interest : 8.9 cents compared to the 9.43 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.9 cents compared to the 9.43 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Operating revenues- Passenger : $950 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

Shares of Frontier Group have returned -25.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

