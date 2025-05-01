Frontier Group (ULCC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) reported revenue of $912 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $949.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Frontier Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 74.9% compared to the 78.8% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 74.9% compared to the 78.8% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 7.45 billion compared to the 7.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.45 billion compared to the 7.79 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel cost per gallon : $2.55 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.55.

: $2.55 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.55. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 9.17 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.75 cents.

: 9.17 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.75 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 9.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.89 billion.

: 9.95 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.89 billion. Adjusted CASM (excluding fuel) : 7.24 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.41 cents.

: 7.24 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7.41 cents. Adjusted CASM : 9.63 cents versus 10.01 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 9.63 cents versus 10.01 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Average stage length : 925 Miles compared to the 921.38 Miles average estimate based on two analysts.

: 925 Miles compared to the 921.38 Miles average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted CASM + net interest : 9.56 cents compared to the 9.83 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 9.56 cents compared to the 9.83 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Operating revenues- Passenger : $884 million compared to the $928.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $884 million compared to the $928.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Operating revenues- Other: $28 million compared to the $19.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40% year over year.

Shares of Frontier Group have returned -31% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

