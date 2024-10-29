News & Insights

Frontier Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (3c)

October 29, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $935M, consensus $942.13M. “Our revenue and network initiatives began to overcome oversupplied industry capacity as evidenced by RASM which inflected positive by mid-August,” commented CEO Barry Biffle. “We expect maturity of our network and revenue initiatives and moderating industry capacity growth to set the stage to continue to grow RASM and, along with our industry leading cost performance, to drive a return to double-digit adjusted pre-tax margins by summer 2025.”

