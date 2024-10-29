Frontier Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS (5c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $935M, consensus $942.13M. “Our revenue and network initiatives began to overcome oversupplied industry capacity as evidenced by RASM which inflected positive by mid-August,” commented CEO Barry Biffle. “We expect maturity of our network and revenue initiatives and moderating industry capacity growth to set the stage to continue to grow RASM and, along with our industry leading cost performance, to drive a return to double-digit adjusted pre-tax margins by summer 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ULCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.