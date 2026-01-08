Frontier Group Names James Dempsey CEO; Updates Q4 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC), a low-cost passenger airline company, Thursday said it has appointed its interim Chief Executive Officer James Dempsey as President and Chief Executive Officer. The company has also improved its fourth-quarter outlook, now expecting adjusted earnings to be at the higher end of its previous view.

Dempsey became the company's interim executive chief when the previous CEO left Frontier Group in December.

Additionally, the low-cost airline updated its fourth quarter outlook. It now expects its adjusted earnings per share to be at the higher end of the previously provided guidance range of between $0.04 and $0.20 per share.

This reflects strong revenue performance as the quarter progressed, overcoming the impact of the government shutdown, Frontier Group said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, ULCC shares were trading at $4.82, up 1.9% on the Nasdaq

