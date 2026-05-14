Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Price Target Increased by 11.46% to 4.96

The average one-year price target for Frontier Group Holdings (NasdaqGS:ULCC) has been revised to $4.96 / share. This is an increase of 11.46% from the prior estimate of $4.45 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.08% from the latest reported closing price of $4.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Group Holdings. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 40.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULCC is 0.88%, an increase of 41.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 135,342K shares. The put/call ratio of ULCC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Indigo Partners holds 32,092K shares representing 13.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wildcat Capital Management holds 28,061K shares representing 12.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 6,781K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,138K shares , representing an increase of 38.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 4,934K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,260K shares , representing a decrease of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULCC by 27.02% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,590K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company.

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