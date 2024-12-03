News & Insights

Frontier Group Holdings Maintains Q4 2024 Guidance

December 03, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Frontier Group Holdings ( (ULCC) ) has provided an announcement.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., the parent company of Frontier Airlines, is maintaining its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024, with an expected pre-tax margin of 0 to 2 percent and a predicted increase in revenue per available seat mile by 11 to 12 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous year. This growth is attributed to capacity moderation, network redeployment, and loyalty program enhancements. The company also adjusted its average fuel cost expectations to $2.45-$2.50 per gallon for the period.

