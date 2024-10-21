Frontier Group Holdings call buyer realizes 44% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.70 offer for 3,418 Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Jan-25 7.5 calls yesterday at 10:04ET when underlying shares were trading at $6.48. Shares closed at $6.99, and the calls at $1.01 for a mark-to-market profit of 44%, or $106K, on the $239K outlay.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ULCC:
- Frontier Group price target raised to $5 from $3 at Susquehanna
- Unusually active option classes on open October 4th
- Frontier Group price target raised to $5 from $4 at Evercore ISI
- Disney upgraded, JPMorgan downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Frontier Group upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Raymond James
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.