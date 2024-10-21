Frontier Group Holdings call buyer realizes 44% same-day gains

Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.70 offer for 3,418 Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Jan-25 7.5 calls yesterday at 10:04ET when underlying shares were trading at $6.48. Shares closed at $6.99, and the calls at $1.01 for a mark-to-market profit of 44%, or $106K, on the $239K outlay.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ULCC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.