Frontier Group Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ULCC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.80, changing hands as low as $5.63 per share. Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ULCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ULCC's low point in its 52 week range is $2.79 per share, with $10.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.70.

