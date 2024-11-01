News & Insights

Stocks

Frontier Group CIO Rajat Khanna to Depart

November 01, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontier Group Holdings ( (ULCC) ) has shared an update.

Rajat Khanna, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Frontier Group Holdings, is set to leave his position on November 3, 2024, to explore new opportunities. His departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational dynamics.

Learn more about ULCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.