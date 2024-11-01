Frontier Group CIO Rajat Khanna to Depart

Frontier Group Holdings ( (ULCC) ) has shared an update.

Rajat Khanna, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Frontier Group Holdings, is set to leave his position on November 3, 2024, to explore new opportunities. His departure marks a significant change in the company’s leadership, potentially impacting its strategic direction and operational dynamics.

