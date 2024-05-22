News & Insights

Frontier Energy Unveils 2023 Sustainability Milestones

May 22, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Frontier Energy Limited (AU:FHE) has released an update.

Frontier Energy Limited has proudly announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, which details the company’s sustainability efforts and marks a commitment to transparency as they move forward with the Waroona Renewable Energy Project. This report complements Frontier’s comprehensive annual reporting and aims to engage stakeholders with the company’s environmental and community objectives. The Waroona Project is poised to be one of Western Australia’s largest renewable energy endeavors, promising a significant boost in clean energy production.

