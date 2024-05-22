Frontier Energy Unveils 2023 Sustainability Milestones

Frontier Energy Limited (AU:FHE) has released an update.

Frontier Energy Limited has proudly announced the publication of its 2023 Sustainability Report, which details the company’s sustainability efforts and marks a commitment to transparency as they move forward with the Waroona Renewable Energy Project. This report complements Frontier’s comprehensive annual reporting and aims to engage stakeholders with the company’s environmental and community objectives. The Waroona Project is poised to be one of Western Australia’s largest renewable energy endeavors, promising a significant boost in clean energy production.

For further insights into AU:FHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.