Frontier Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Frontier Energy Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their annual general meeting were passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Chris Bath, and the approval of additional options and placement capacity. The detailed poll results underscored strong shareholder support, with significant majorities voting in favor of the proposed actions.

