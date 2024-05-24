News & Insights

Stocks

Frontier Energy Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frontier Energy Limited (AU:FHE) has released an update.

Frontier Energy Limited announced that all resolutions presented at their annual general meeting were passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director Chris Bath, and the approval of additional options and placement capacity. The detailed poll results underscored strong shareholder support, with significant majorities voting in favor of the proposed actions.

For further insights into AU:FHE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.