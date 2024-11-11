Frontier Energy Director Increases Shareholding

Frontier Energy Limited (AU:FHE) has released an update.

Frontier Energy Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interest of its director, Grant Davey, who acquired 580,000 additional fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases his total holdings to over 50 million shares, reflecting a significant commitment to the company’s future. Investors may find this move intriguing as it could indicate confidence in the company’s prospects.

