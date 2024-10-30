Frontier Digital Ventures Eyes Growth in Latin America

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. (AU:FDV) has released an update.

Frontier Digital Ventures Ltd. reported a 5% revenue increase to A$83.4 million and a 14% rise in EBITDA for the year leading up to the third quarter of 2024, driven by significant growth in its Latin American operations. The company unveiled a strategic review aimed at maximizing shareholder value, focusing on its 360 LATAM business. With its evolving market presence, FDV is exploring options to unlock further potential in Latin America.

