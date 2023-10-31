Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) Price Target Increased by 11.94% to 0.77

The average one-year price target for Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) has been revised to 0.76 / share. This is an increase of 11.94% from the prior estimate of 0.68 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.75 to a high of 0.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.67% from the latest reported closing price of 0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Digital Ventures. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDV is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 1,566K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,085K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDV by 3.60% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 57K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 46K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

