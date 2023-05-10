News & Insights

Stocks

Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) Price Target Decreased by 8.09% to 0.85

May 10, 2023 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) has been revised to 0.85 / share. This is an decrease of 8.09% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.52 to a high of 1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.88% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Digital Ventures. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDV is 0.01%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 1,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:FDV / Frontier Digital Ventures Limited Shares Held by Institutions

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,023K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDV by 69.98% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.