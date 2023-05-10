Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) Price Target Decreased by 8.09% to 0.85

The average one-year price target for Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV) has been revised to 0.85 / share. This is an decrease of 8.09% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.52 to a high of 1.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.88% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Digital Ventures. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDV is 0.01%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 1,505K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,023K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RPGAX - T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund holds 204K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDV by 69.98% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

