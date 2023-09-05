Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) Price Target Decreased by 15.51% to 624.05

The average one-year price target for Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) has been revised to 624.05 / share. This is an decrease of 15.51% from the prior estimate of 738.65 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 918.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.56% from the latest reported closing price of 334.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Developments. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 40.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDEV is 0.04%, a decrease of 68.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.56% to 3,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 56K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAMR - ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing a decrease of 51.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDEV by 8.22% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDEV by 85.02% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

