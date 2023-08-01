Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) Price Target Decreased by 10.44% to 738.65

The average one-year price target for Frontier Developments (LSE:FDEV) has been revised to 738.65 / share. This is an decrease of 10.44% from the prior estimate of 824.75 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444.40 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from the latest reported closing price of 587.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontier Developments. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDEV is 0.07%, a decrease of 45.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.72% to 3,244K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 56K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GAMR - ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF holds 38K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 58.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDEV by 23.06% over the last quarter.

NERD - Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDEV by 18.78% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDEV by 85.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

