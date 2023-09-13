Frontier Communications To Relocate Headquarters To Dallas, Texas From Norwalk, Connecticut

(RTTNews) - Pure-play fiber provider Frontier Communications (FYBR) announced Wednesday that it will relocate its headquarters from Norwalk, Connecticut to Dallas as its central location makes it easier for the company to stay connected to its customers and manage its national operations.

The company said the relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure more than 3,000 jobs in the Dallas area over the next 10 years.

The company added that Dallas is quickly becoming one of the nation's top business cities and is now home base for Building Gigabit America. It is establishing itself as one of the largest publicly traded companies to be based in the market.

As part of its headquarters relocation, the company is investing in a new 95,000-square-foot office space, dubbed the GigaHub, in Uptown Dallas.

Over the next 10 years, Frontier's relocation is projected to boost the local and state economy by $3.8 billion and secure thousands of jobs in the Dallas area. Frontier plans to continue spending approximately $1 million per week to upgrade and improve its fiber-optic network in the Dallas metropolitan area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.