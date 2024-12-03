Frontier Communications put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Frontier Communications (FYBR) with 4,834 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Jan-25 35 puts and Dec-24 35 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 5,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 6.32, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day.

