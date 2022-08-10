Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) recently reported its second-quarter numbers. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$1.5b were what the analysts expected, Frontier Communications Parent surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.41 per share, an impressive 76% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:FYBR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Frontier Communications Parent provided consensus estimates of US$5.79b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 6.4% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 95% to US$1.07 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.78b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.81 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$48.27, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Frontier Communications Parent, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$126 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Frontier Communications Parent's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 8.7% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 12% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 1.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Frontier Communications Parent to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Frontier Communications Parent's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Frontier Communications Parent. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Frontier Communications Parent going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

