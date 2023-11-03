Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.76, changing hands as high as $20.54 per share. Frontier Communications Parent Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FYBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FYBR's low point in its 52 week range is $11.6501 per share, with $30.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.