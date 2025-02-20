FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Earnings Results: $FYBR Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT ($FYBR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.47 per share, missing estimates of -$0.17 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $1,506,000,000, beating estimates of $1,500,831,529 by $5,168,471.

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Insider Trading Activity

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT insiders have traded $FYBR stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FYBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT LLC ARES has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 74,838,700 shares for an estimated $2,578,218,576 .

. JOHN HARROBIN (EVP, Consumer) sold 23,491 shares for an estimated $818,661

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Government Contracts

We have seen $544,236 of award payments to $FYBR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

